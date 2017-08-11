Archbishop Martin asked to intervene in Faughart NS dispute

Archbishop Eamon Martin has been urged to intervene in the dispute at Faughart NS, which is threatening to force the closure of the school.

According to LMFM news, the Parents Association wrote to Archbishop Martin, the Catholic Primate of all Ireland, back in May of this year, as he is patron of the school.

They pointed out to him that a Department of Education report had found that the potential to 'undertake school improvement was limited by a number of factors relating to weaknesses in aspects of school leadership'

As reported by LMFM, the Parents Association have asked for the immediate resignation or relocation to administrative function of the principal.

They are asking Archbishop Martin, as patron of the school, to intervene and ensure action is taken.

