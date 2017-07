Mulligan's Corner House in Omeath is today celebrating 65 years in business. Opened on 4th July, 1952 by Paddy Mulligan, the family patriarch.

Still owned and run by the family, the shop has become a constant, in a village that has changed dramatically since the shop first opened its doors.

We would like to wish all at Mulligan's Corner House best wishes and here's to the next 65 years!