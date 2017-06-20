Pilgrimage to St. Brigid’s Shrine in Faughart, Dundalk this July

The Annual National Pilgrimage to St. Brigid’s Shrine, Faughart, will take place on Sunday, 2nd July, at 3.00pm.

The Annual National Pilgrimage to St. Brigid’s birthplace at Faughart, Co. Louth, has been held every year since 1934.

Ceremonies consist of Pilgrimage Prayers, Procession with relic along the banks of St. Brigid’s Stream, Mass and Blessing of the Sick.

Celebrants will be Very Rev. Fr. Tom Griffin, I.C., P.P., V.F., Rev. Fr. Vinod Kurian, I.C., C.C.