Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 21 December 2017

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) McAllister of Cornamuckllagh, Omeath, Louth

Peacefully, at Carlingford Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by his relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carlingford Nursing Home from 6.00pm Wednesday evening.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.15am to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May he Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Ann Duffy (née Fisher) of Beechmount Drive, and formerly St. Nicholas' Avenue, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Beloved mother of Josephine and Sandra and adored nanny of Anna, Dean, Jessica, Niamh and Lucy.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, grandchildren, sisters Lily and Mary, brother Jimmy, her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her parents James and Elizabeth, brother Gerry and good friend Philomena.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter, Sandra McCague, 82 Clann Chulainn Park, from 7pm to 10pm on Wednesday and from 12 noon to 9pm on Thursday.

Removal on Friday at 12.40pm, to Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Mass at 1.30pm.

Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the North Louth Hospice and Homecare Foundation and St. Anne's Day Care Centre, St. Oliver Plunkett Hospital cf/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private on Friday, please

May she Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Olive Bird (née McGuirk) of Rathneestin, Tallanstown, Louth



Suddenly at her residence on 19th December 2017.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Frank, much loved mother of Leon, Norman, Tanya and Karen, dear sister of Martin (Beauparc, Navan), Richard (Kentstown, Navan) and Bernadette Gibney (Mullingar), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday (21st) from 12 noon until 9pm.

Removal on Friday morning (22nd) at 10.30am to St. Malachy, Church, Reaghstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards to Reaghstown Cemetery. House Private on Friday morning to immediate family only.

May she Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Jonathan Wogan of Blackrock, Louth

Jonathan Wogan, Hua Hin, Thailand and formerly of Blackrock, Co. Louth 20th December 2017 suddenly in Hua Hin, Thailand.

Beloved husband of Zulee and father of Mila.

Survived by his parents John and Nora, sister Siobhán, brothers Alan, Niall, Ronan and David. He will be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

May he Rest In Peace.



The death has occurred of Marie Smythe (née Woods) of 21 Árd Easmuinn, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the staff at The Louth County Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Eric and cherished mother of Roy, Paul and Eric.

Marie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons, daughters-in-law Justine and Clodagh, grandchildren Alan, Leah, Shannon and Aaron, brother Jimmy, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Friday between 4 o'clock and 8 o'clock.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 to 21 Árd Easmuinn arriving at 10.45 and proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Redeemer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Thereafter to St Patrick's Cemetery for burial. Enquiries to Dixons Funeral Home T 0429334240.

May she Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Larkin of Golf Links Road, Mullatee, Greenore, Louth



Peacefully at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Funeral Arrangements Later

May he Rest in Peace