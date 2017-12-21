Dustin the Turkey disses Dundalk in his new book Wikibeaks
He covers Dundalk in a chapter called Kip Advisor
Dustin the Turkey had some choice words to say about Dundalk
Ireland's favourite outspoken turkey, Dustin has publicly dissed Dundalk.
Dustin told Today FM's Ian Dempsey yesterday morning that he exposes a number of things in his book, Wikibeaks, including how "Dundalk has been given back to the Brits", in a chapter called Kip Advisor.
Dustin the turkey has a new book out called Wikibeak's just in time for Christmas
The cheeky turkey told the radio host: "This is good news, Ian."
Dustin also told Ian how he was staging a "peaceful riot" outside "
After chanting "Mickey D, set me free!" the foul-mouthed turkey told Ian: "I deserve a pardon for the cultural contributions I've made to Ireland."
If you are interested in buying Dustin's new book Wikibeaks it is "available in all good bookshops, and a couple of dodgy ones as well", according to the turkey himself.
In Wikibeaks, Dustin also 'exposes' fans of Other Voices who he refers to as "bed-wetting music junkies" and RTE star Dermot Bannon as "TV's greatest spoofer" saying the architect "couldn't design a dog kennel."
