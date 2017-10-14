Road closure in Dundalk on Monday

Local Transport

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Road closure in Dundalk on Monday
According to Louth County Council's Twitter account this evening, the Rock Road in Blackrock will be closed on Monday.
 
The road is to undergo resurfacing works.
 

"The Rock Rd, Blackrock will be closed from Monday 16th October for resurfacing works #louthinfo"

 
It does not state the duration of the works.