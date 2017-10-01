‘Celebrate our older people’ – Dundalk councillor marks International Day of Older Persons

Today, Sunday 1st October marks International Day of Older Persons, a United Nations designated day to celebrate the contribution older people make to our society and to ensure the conditions exist to facilitate the active participation of our older citizens in all aspects of life.

Sinn Féin Councillor Anne Campbell has shared her views on the importance of the day.

She explains, “the theme for this year International Day of Older Person is ‘Stepping into the Future: Tapping the Talents, contributions and Participation of Older Persons in Society’.

"There are 16,077 people in Louth who are over 65 according to the 2016 census and Sinn Féin wants to see their contribution celebrated and this increased longevity continuing.”

“Sadly for some of our older citizens who wish to remain or to be cared for in their own homes, the lack of homecare services which would enable them to do so is turning their later years into a challenging time in their lives.

"Home care delivered at home is the preferred option for most older people and their families. However, the current government policy has an emphasis on nursing homes as the solution to providing long-term care for our older citizens.”

“We are committed to ensuring that those 16,000+ older people in Louth can live with dignity and continue to contribute to society and we see it as fundamental that they should live independently for as long as possible.

"So Sinn Féin has put forward costed proposals in our alternative budget for 2018 that would see home help hours increase by 20% which would enable more older people to remain independent in their own homes for longer.

“To prevent the knock on effect of increased trolley and waiting list crises that having older people ‘stuck’ in hospital because of the lack of homecare packages, we are proposing that they are increased by 15%.

"In real terms that would be an extra 2,485 home care packages across the state.”

Councillor Campbell continued, “Our older people deserve to have respect and dignity and to be celebrated. Sinn Féin is on their side and I would encourage the government to invest in our older citizens needs in Budget 2018.”