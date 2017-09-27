PHOTOS: Old Dundalk townhouse with stunning modernised interior
Recently renovated and transformed into a bright modern trendy townhouse with no expense spared and presented in showhouse condition.
Located on the Newry road it's just a short walk to town centre, this fabulous property is bound to appeal.
Accommodation comprises:
- Hallway, sitting room with lovely wood flooring, feature mounted electric fire with recess above for TV.
- The bright kitchen cum dining room has wood flooring, beautiful cream units and double doors leading to the back garden.
- The ground floor accommodation is completed with a 3rd bedroom/study and guest WC.
- Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and shower room. Double glazed window and Oil fired central heating.
The starting price has been set at €160,000 - check out the gallery below.
