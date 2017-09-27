PHOTOS: Old Dundalk townhouse with stunning modernised interior

Recently renovated and transformed into a bright modern trendy townhouse with no expense spared and presented in showhouse condition.



Located on the Newry road it's just a short walk to town centre, this fabulous property is bound to appeal.



Accommodation comprises:

Hallway, sitting room with lovely wood flooring, feature mounted electric fire with recess above for TV.

The bright kitchen cum dining room has wood flooring, beautiful cream units and double doors leading to the back garden.

The ground floor accommodation is completed with a 3rd bedroom/study and guest WC.

Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and shower room. Double glazed window and Oil fired central heating.

The starting price has been set at €160,000 - check out the gallery below.