Dundalk Judge: 'Come before me again, we'll throw away the key. Get the message?'

A 24 year old local woman who admitted driving without insurance for a sixth time, was sentenced to five months in custody and was banned from driving for 10 years at Dundalk District Court last week.

The court heard Nora McDonagh of Clann Chulainn Park, Farndreg who was arrested after she was seen driving at Heynestown, Dundalk on the 27th of July last, had five previous convictions for driving without insurance.

The defence solicitor told Judge John Coughlan that his client is a member of the Travelling Community and had left school at the age of 13.

He added she has taken on the role of looking after her three younger sisters from an early age as he said unfortunately both her parents were involved in criminality.

Judge Coughlan asked, "What has that got to do with having no insurance?" to which the solicitor replied that she was caring for her siblings.

The judge said Nora McDonagh could appeal by lodging €200 in cash and warned her "Come before me again - we'll throw away the key. Get the message?"