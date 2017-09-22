Arguing with each other in Dundalk Garda Station

Two men charged with public order offences after they argued with each other in Dundalk Garda Station, were last week given the opportunity to avoid a conviction by making a donation to the court poor box.

Stephen Smith (26) of Villas 3, Muirhevnamor and Patrick Taaffe (30) of Fatima Court, Dundalk were charged with being intoxicated in a public place, using threatening abusive or insulting behaviour and failing to comply with the direction of a Garda on the 21st of August last.

The court heard Mr. Taaffe had public order convictions 'some years ago' and it had been four years since Stephen Smith had an offence recorded. Judge Coughlan adjourned Patrick Taaffe's case to January 24th next to allow him come up with the money, and after Stephen Smith handed in 300 euro to the court, he remarked "it was an expensive night out".

The solicitor agreed saying "particularly when they were arguing with one another"