It has been confirmed that the remains found in Dundalk are not those of Ciara Breen.

Sean Defoe from Newstalk has just reported that Gardaí have confirmed the news

BREAKING: Remains found in Dundalk are NOT those of Ciara Breen. Gardaí say they're historical and National Museum has been notified — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) September 7, 2017

More to follow.