Weather in Louth Tuesday 5 September 2017

Here is the weather in Louth today, courtesy of Met Éireann.

This morning will remain cloudy and showery for a while but lingering overnight rain will gradually clear eastwards into the Irish Sea.

Brighter conditions will gradually extend from the west through the late morning.

This afternoon and evening will be mostly dry with sunny spells and just the odd passing shower.

It will feel fresher than recent days and quite breezy too, with moderate to fresh westerly breezes.

Highest temperatures will be 16 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Tonight it will be dry overall under broken cloud but there will be the odd passing shower.

Lowest temperatures will be 9 or 10 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate westerly breezes.

The solar UV index for today is moderate.