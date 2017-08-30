Deaths in Dundalk Wednesday 30 August 2017

The death has occurred of Mary Bridget Campbell of Dublin / Dundalk, Louth

Retired nurse of Blessed Oliver Hospital on August 29th. 2017 peacefully in her sleep following a short illness.

Beloved sister of Roseanne and the late Jane and William.

Sadly missed by her loving sister, brother-in-law Robert McShane, nieces Rosena, Mary and Jean, nephew Robert, grand-nieces Caoimhe and Eimear, grand-nephew Shane, relatives and friends.



Removal from Marymount Care Centre, Westmanstown, Lucan to the Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock on Thursday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00 o'c am followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis