Weather in Louth Tuesday 29 August 2017
Courtesy of Met Éireann
Here is the weather for Louth today, courtesy of Met Éireann.
It will be a mainly bright and fresh day in Louth with good sunshine at times and a scattering of heavy showers.
Temperatures will reach a high of 15 to 17 degrees Celsius in moderate westerly breezes.
Tonight it will be generally dry and clear overnight but it will feel cool, with lows of 7 or 8 degrees in westerly breezes.
The solar UV index for Tuesday is moderate.
