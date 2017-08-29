Weather in Louth Tuesday 29 August 2017

Here is the weather for Louth today, courtesy of Met Éireann.

It will be a mainly bright and fresh day in Louth with good sunshine at times and a scattering of heavy showers.

Temperatures will reach a high of 15 to 17 degrees Celsius in moderate westerly breezes.

Tonight it will be generally dry and clear overnight but it will feel cool, with lows of 7 or 8 degrees in westerly breezes.

The solar UV index for Tuesday is moderate.