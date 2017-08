The Roche Emmets GFC lotto jackpot was won last night.

Fiona Traynor was the lucky winner of €7,700. Her numbers were 5, 12, 23, 27.

It's the third occasion that a local GAA club's lotto has been won in two weeks with both the Ardee, St. Mary's and John Mitchels lotto jackpots having been claimed.

Congratulations Fiona.