Gardaí launch fresh investigation into death of Louth man Tom Oliver

A fresh investigation has been launched into the IRA killing of Tom Oliver in 1991, after a review by Ardee Gardaí uncovered a 'number of new lines of inquiry.'

As has been reported by the Irish Independent, the review was launched by Gardaí in Ardee station three months ago, under the direction of Superintendent Fergus Treanor.

It reports that the new lines of inquiry has led to a fresh investigation being commenced.

Mr Oliver was killed by the IRA in 1991, after being abducted from his home in Riverstown, Co Louth on 18 July 1991.

His body was found less than a day later in a field in Beleek, South Armagh. He had been tortured and was shot in the head.

Following his death, the Provisional IRA issued a statement to say that Mr Oliver was killed because he was a Garda informer.

This claim has been refuted by family and friends of Mr Oliver, as well as the Gardaí.

No one was ever convicted in the murder investigation that followed.

According to the Irish Independent, the fresh investigation has led to new information being investigated and followed.

Gardaí have confirmed to the Irish Independent that they are 'out in the ground in Cooley for the last three months'.

No arrests have been made yet but it is believed that the investigation team are making good progress.

Extra officers from Dundalk and Drogheda have been assigned to this case and extra resources have been put aside for the investigation.

Superintendent Treanor has appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 687 1130; the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.