Site of McGinnity's Public House in Dromiskin up for sale
Anyone who is planning on building their own house in Louth, and looking for a site to build on, would be advised to have a look at this site on sale in Dromiskin.
The site of the former McGinnity's Public House in the heart of Dromiskin village has come up for sale and it is a site with a lot of potential.
The 0.1 hectare (0.26 acre) development site is situated in a pivotal location on the crossroads in the village, with frontage to Commons Road and Church Road and is adjacent to Hallinans Convenience Store and Texaco Filling Station.
A site in this location offers up huge potential for future commercial or residential development.
The property comprises a level site area extending to 0.26 acres and benefits from " Village Centre" zoning.
Principle permitted uses within this type of zoning include shops, residential, creche, surgery, restaurant and licensed premises.
There is a €60,000 asking price for this site. For further information, contact Sherry Fitzgerald Carroll on 042 933 2173.
