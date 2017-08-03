Gardai investigate car fire in Dundalk last night

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating the cause of a car fire in Dundalk last night.

As reported by LMFM radio, the fire happened in the Glenwood area of the town.

According to reports, the owner of the car heard a loud bang shortly before 1 am.

They then discovered the car, a Volkswagen Golf that was parked at the side of the house, was on fire.

The car, whose interior was damaged in the incident, has been removed from the scene for a technical examination.

Anyone with any information relating to this incident, should contact Dundalk Garda Station at 042 938 8400.