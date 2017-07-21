BREAKING | Three dead and two critically injured after Louth road crash

Gardaí in Ardee are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred south of Aclint Bridge, Ardee, Co. Louth at approximately 1 a.m. this morning, Friday 21st July, 2017.

A three car collision occurred and one female driver (39 years), and two female passengers (37 & 69 years) are deceased. Two males are seriously injured and have been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

The N2 is closed between Ardee and Aclint Bridge to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and will remain closed for the day. Diversions are in place but Gardaí are asking motorists using the M1 to divert at Junction 17 for Castleblayney.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Ardee Garda Station 041 6871130, The Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.