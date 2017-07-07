Specsavers Dundalk raises vital funds for Crumlin Children's Hospital

Specsavers Dundalk is thrilled to announce that the team raised €500 in aid of Our Lady’s Children Hospital, Crumlin. The store has experienced enormous support and kindness from the local community, making this fundraiser a roaring success.

Specsavers Dundalk recently put their wheels in motion, with a number of the team engaging in the static cycle, which took place in Market Square.

The money raised by Specsavers Dundalk will go directly to the development of the Ophthalmology Unit in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin which continues to make a huge difference to the lives of children and their families in Ireland. In 2016, Specsavers presented Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin with a cheque for €120,000 and announced that it would be extending its commitment to the hospital by pledging to raise an additional €100,000 for the ophthalmology unit.

The service provides care to children suffering from common eye conditions, such as squints, which if left untreated can result in sight problems. In addition, the service offers evaluation and treatment of other complex eye conditions such as congenital cataract, congenital glaucoma and visual problems associated with neurological disease.

Speaking about Specsavers sponsorship, Specsavers Dundalk store director Kathleen Campbell said, “We are delighted to once again support Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital. We would like to thank the local community for their unwavering support, attending in-store events and for always donating so generously to such a good cause like Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin. We are a local community optician and hearing centre and supporting local clubs, charities and organisations is a key part of our culture”.