Several cars smashed following road attack in Louth

Gardaí are investigating a series of incidents which saw three cars damaged in the Louth area last Friday.



The first incident, which occurred in Knockbridge at approximately 5pm , saw a car windscreen smashed by an object thrown from a silver Volkswagen Passat.



Two further crimes were carried out by an occupant of the same northern registered vehicle, this time in Dungooley, Kilcurry.



In those instances, the side windows of two passing cars were damaged by the occupant who was wielding an iron bar.

Anyone with information on these or other incidents is asked to contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.