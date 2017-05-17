Well-known Dundalk pub to go under the hammer

The Jockey’s, one of Dundalk’s most famous bars, is set to be sold.

Present owners Sean and Anita Kelly are due to retire and have placed the Anne Street building up for auction through local estate agents Property Partners Laurence Gunne.

The premises will go under the hammer on June 14th in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, unless a deal is reached in the interim.

Located at 47-49 Anne Street, The Jockey’s history dates back to 1799 when it is said to have been opened by Lord Roden.

Its name was later changed to The Inn and then The Oriel Bar before ultimately being changed to The Jockey’s as a tribute to then owner Ted Fitzpatrick.

It underwent big change thanks to subsequent owner Jimmy McGeough, now of The Windsor, who took over in March 1956 before embarking on huge reconstruction through the following years.

The building’s tradition has been carried on for the last few decades by Sean and Anita, who have picked up several awards over the years, including Best Bar and Best Presented Public House.

The property currently comprises a lounge/restaurant, bar, fully fitted kitchen, staff area and stores.

It has the benefit of three self-contained apartments overhead offering extra income or future potential to further develop the business.

The property also has the benefit of a separate store/yard adjacent to the pub, which has future development potential subject to the appropriate planning permission being obtained.

For further information visit the Property Partners Laurence Gunne website or call PJ Roddy on 042 9334414.