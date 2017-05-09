REVEALED: The Dundalk people recognised for service to community at civic awards

Louth County Council has this evening recognised 13 individuals and organisations from the Dundalk area for their contribution to the local community at the inaugural Municipal District of Dundalk Civic Awards.

The recipients were nominated by Municipal District of Dundalk committee members. Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District, Councillor Mark Dearey presented the nominees with a framed scroll at a ceremony at County Museum Dundalk this evening.

The recipients were nominated for a variety of reasons - some for their dedication to improving life in the community through their work with organisations such as Louth Civil Defence, Dundalk Red Cross FACE Team and the Special Olympics. Others were lauded for their work in the areas of environmentalism, arts and culture, and sport.

Commenting, Cllr Dearey, said: “I congratulate and thank all those who have been recognised here today for their contributions and services to our local community. It’s wonderful to see Dundalk people of all ages foster such a strong sense of community through their continued hard work and commitment.

“Each individual and organisation recognised today has distinguished themselves in their respective fields, and have contributed positively to making Dundalk a vibrant and welcoming place.”

The recipients of the inaugural Municipal District of Dundalk Civic Awards are:

Rosemary Winkless, for her contribution to amateur drama and service to youth activity groups.

Barney Kirk, for his contribution to environmentalism and the enhancement of the local environment.

Elliot Kwelele, for his outstanding achievements in Irish dancing.

Blackrock Tidy Towns, for outstanding achievements over many years at both county and national level.

James Neary and Tony Duffy, Louth Civil Defence, for giving over 50 years of voluntary active community service.

Amy Broadhurst, for outstanding achievements in the sport of boxing.

Volunteers and participants of St. Therese’s Special Olympics Club, for their voluntary work with people with special needs.

Eve McCrystal, for outstanding achievements in Paralympics sport.

Dundalk Red Cross FACE Team, for outstanding achievements to voluntary first aid assistance.

Breda Mooney, Chairperson and Secretary of Dundalk Arch Club, for outstanding services to people with special needs.

Brendan Connolly, for his lifelong contribution to arts and culture in Dundalk.

Sean O’Mahony’s GAA Club, for outstanding achievements in Gaelic football.