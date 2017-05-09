REVEALED: Increases in Louth rent prices are the highest in the country

The rate of rent in Louth has risen by over 18% across the last year, the highest surge anywhere in the country.

A newly-released rental report from Daft.ie shows that the standard rate locally is now just under €1000.

The largest single rise related to two-bed houses, which soared by almost 22%.

One bed buildings went up by 21%, with three & four bed houses up 17.9% and 20.3% respectively

Five bed houses, for their part, now tip the scales at almost €1200.

Rents in Louth have now increased by more than 60% since 2012 and by a further 4.3% in the first quarter of this year.