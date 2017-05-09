This new Louth restaurant has been named among the best in the country

The No. Three Old Bar & Restaurant in Collon has been named best new pub and restaurant in Leinster at the prestigious Irish Restaurant Awards by the The Restaurants Association of Ireland at the Clayton Hotel, Dublin.

The overall winner in the best newcomer category was Forest & Marcy in Dublin.

The No. Three Old Bar & Restaurant is situated on Church Street, in Collon and is run by Martina Fitzpatrick and her son Wayne.