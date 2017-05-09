DANGER: Local TD sends THIS message to anyone thinking of setting a gorse fire

Fergus O’Dowd, has urged the public not to start gorse fires after a blaze in the local area over the weekend.Deputy O’Dowd said: “Dangerous gorse fires have caused extensive damage to local wildlife and scenery in recent days.

“It is illegal to burn any living vegetation between 1st March and 31st August each year under the Wildlife Act, 1976, as amended, as this is the bird nesting season.”

“It took all the efforts of our local fire brigade to bring the inferno under control, and I would like to thank them for their brave efforts in keeping the community safe.

“These fires create unnecessary worry for home and landowners about potential damage to their property and we have seen people put out of their homes in Ireland over the weekend.

“The blazes can also destroy farmland and have a devastating impact on farmers as their livelihoods and property are put at risk.

“Unfortunately the illegal burning of vegetation is often to blame for these fires, and I urge people not to start them deliberately.

“As well as diverting vital fire services away from potential domestic emergencies, the local environment suffers greatly in the aftermath of these incidents."