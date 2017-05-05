WATCH: Dundalk singer David Keenan releases video for new single 'Cobwebs'

Dundalk singer David Keenan has released the video for his new single 'Cobwebs'.

Keenan expressed his delight at the being able to make the video:

"The creative process surrounding this video was nothing short of absolute joy. Myles O'Reilly and myself went about conjuring up a world similar to one in which I delve into when writing and one that echoed the sentiment of the song itself.

"I have to thank Laura Elizabeth Hughes for adding her presence and energy into the experience, we both went to places within we remembered fondly and places we'd rather forget. Honesty, passion and promise shined through in the end.

"Memories were made during this, continued thanks for your love and support.

"Let's meet along the way."