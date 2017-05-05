PROPERTY: This stunning Blackrock home has views of Dundalk Bay to die for

Sandymount House in Blackrock is on the market for a cool €1.75m - with views of the Cooley Mountains and Dundalk Bay to die for.

Despite its undeniable opulence and size, local property agents Sherry Fitzgerald Carroll believes Sandymount House still manages to retain "a beautiful homely feel".

"Built around 1830, Sandymount House is an L-plan two storey over basement house with stunning views over Dundalk bay and the Cooley Mountains. The property is a significant and important house to the built heritage and saw some impressive renovations such as the bowed main entrance and oriel windows to the south-west. The house is approached by granite steps with specially tailored unique iron railings.

"The entrance hall is welcoming with one's eyes immediately drawn to the wonderful views from the Drawing room with its feature marble fireplace and spacious surroundings. The lounge, suited to every day family living, incorporates modern features while still retains the charm and grandeur of a traditional country home with the dining room offering excellent entertaining space with a feature fireplace with solid surround.

"The addition of the south facing sunroom, which lends for relaxing or entertaining, is a wonderful area to listen to the sounds of the sea and wildlife that surrounds. The ground floor is complete with a country kitchen that has a beautiful homely feel with an Aga and a breakfast room just off.

"The second floor is as impressive as the ground floor with the marble stairs lit by a large window with stain-glass inserts that adds wonderful character to the property. The 3 bedrooms to the rear again have stunning views with the master bedroom having a modern ensuite. Upstairs is complete with two further bedrooms and main family bathroom. The basement has access from the front of the house and the kitchen and is complete with a utility area and games room with sauna.

"The house links seamlessly with the gardens and wider setting. This linking of the garden is exemplified not only by the abundance of sash windows offering garden, sea and mountain views, but also through a number of doors which directly link principal rooms to the meticulously maintained gardens. The mature gardens are extremely well planned and are bounded for the most part by a stone wall. There is also an impressive floodlit tennis court for those looking to exercise in the picturesque surrounds.

