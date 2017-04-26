Gardaí set to increase school patrols amid reports of lunchtime drug sales

Gardai detection of drug sale and supply has risen by over 1000% since last year.

Figures compiled between January 1st and March 3rd of this year show there have been 66 detections in Dundalk, 61 more than at the same time in 2016.



The findings were presented at last night's local policing forum and speak for the success of the newly-rolled out Operation Varlet.



While Dundalk Garda District Supt Gerry Curley observed that officers have cracked down on distribution to minors, a number of councilors alleged that second-level students are now being targeted by dealers during their lunch breaks.



Supt. Curley gave a commitment to increase school patrols and has encouraged members of the public to submit confidential reports where possible.