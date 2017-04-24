Imperial Hotel hit by late-night robbery

Gardaí are investigating a robbery which occurred at the Imperial Hotel late last night.

A man entered the premises between 11.30pm and 12.30am with a black bin liner and was asked to leave by staff soon after.

Subsequent inspections following his departure found a significant quantity of spirits had been taken from the venue.

CCTV footage is in place and Gardaí are asking anyone with further information to contact Dundalk Garda station at 042 9388400 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.