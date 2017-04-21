One of Dundalk's largest landmark buildings is to be sold

One of Dundalk’s oldest school buildings, the old St Mary’s College on St Mary’s Road, has just gone on the market for an undisclosed figure.

The old college, which has been in town for over 150 years is to be sold as a prime residential and development opportunity, according to vendors Sherry Fitzgerald who began advertising the property on Thursday 20th April.

According to the advertisement on the Sherry Fitzgerald website, the site has full planning permission for 25 residential units and is available for immediate development. The site comprises a former school premises comprising 3 storey / 2 storey over basement protected structure (In 4 interconnected buildings).

The entire premises is currently let on a short term 4 year 9 month tenancy contract to the Louth Meath Educational and Training Board at an average rent of €51,200 per annum. An extended portion of the existing school premises which was formally utilised as a PE Gym Hall and Chemistry Laboratory forms part of the grant of planning permission for demolition to facilitate future development of the site. Other ancillary buildings include a former Gospel Hall which comprises a detached period building of c. 106 sq. metres adjacent to St. Mary’s Road.

St Mary’s College left the school in 2016 following the completion of construction of the new school building, which is immediately adjacent to the old college buildings.

