Aspire Academy launches new programme for local students

ASPIRE Academy recently hosted a one-day programme during the Easter holidays for Transition Year and 5 th year students at the Marist College in Dundalk.



ASPIRE deliver specialised programmes for both teenagers and parents of young children to support the development of essential key skills for building lives that flourish.



ASPIRE Teen Academy is an active and engaging 5 day programme for teenagers aged 14-17, designed to further enhance Communication Skills & Creative Expression, Self-confidence, Mindfulness and Well-being, Study Skills and Future Ambitions

Students learn and put into practice the practical life skills they will use each day to make their ownsuccesses.

They become confident that they can work to attain whatever goal they set their sightson whilst maintaining a strong sense of personal well-being. They begin to lay the foundations forbuilding the life of their dreams.



In the Marist College, on Thursday the 13 th of April, ASPIRE focused their one-day programme on theareas of spontaneous creativity, strategies to support and strengthen voice for public speaking, developing presence and confidence for interpersonal communication, cultivating mindfulnesspractice for student well-being, improving study skills and exploring future ambitions.



When asked about their experiences, some of the students’ responses were:



“I really enjoyed the mindfulness and well-being because it was nice to connect with your inner-self.”



“It was fun and helped me up my confidence for speaking.”



“The activities at the start were quite challenging for me because it was a bit out of my comfort zone to just jump in, but after I got stuck in, it was brilliant.”



“I really enjoyed how relaxed the activities were throughout the day. The mindfulness section was the most interesting part for me, learning how to realise my thoughts and stay in the moment was really helpful.”



ASPIRE are launching their 5 Day Summer Teen Academy in both Dundalk and Dublin this summer.

Information Meetings: Venues and Dates



Dundalk: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Thursday, 4th May, 7 pm - 9pm.

Dublin: Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan, Saturday, 6th May, 11 am - 1 pm.



Teen Academy Programmes: Venues and Dates.



Dundalk: Creative Spark, 10th July - 14th July

Dublin: Trinity College Dublin, 31st July - 4th August



ASPIRE will also present workshops in June and July for parents of young children in the areas of positive social and emotional behaviour and language and communication development.



See www.aspireacademy.ie for more details.