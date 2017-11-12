Dundalk man qualifies for €50,000 world finals

For most people playing video games is nothing more than just a hobby, but for some people its a full-time job. Local esports professional Fergus McGee better known as "TDG|Fergus" recently became Ireland`s first ever Tekken 7 National Champion.

For the last year, Fergus has competed in various qualifying events around Europe in an attempt to secure a place in Namco Bandai's Tekken 7 World Championship finals in San Fransisco. After months of competing across Europe, and having placed fifth in last week's Paris Games festival, Fergus secured his place in the world finals.

He will now travel to San Fransisco where he will battle it out for a chance of winning the top prize of €50,000 and the title "King of Iron Fist" tekken 7 world champion.

Fergus is now the second player from Dundalk to make it as a professional video gamer after Dominic O'Connor became Ireland's first Esports Professional who was sponsored by GAME and later picked up by Swedish Gaming team Druiz, Dominic is also a multipal UK and European Champion in Street Fighter.

If you want to follow fergus`s progress log on to www.tekkengamer.com