Dundalk seconds' claimed victory over Wicklow today

Seconds' League

Dundalk RFC Seconds' 17 Wicklow RFC Seconds' 10

Dundalk RFC seconds' won for the second week in a row, claiming victory over Wicklow RFC in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Following an early injury to full-back Ciarán Murray, Donatas Jonkus was introduced, making an immediate impact by crossing for the game’s first try. Andrew Williams converted to make it 7-0 to Dundalk.

A line-out on the Wicklow 22 led to Dundalk extending their lead with John McGahon profiting from a forward maul to touch down. Williams’ attempt for the extras was miscued.

And the lead was pushed out further when Jonkus crossed for a second time after good play by Williams after a strong Dundalk scrum. The extras attempt against went a begging, but, nonetheless, Dundalk went to the break in total control, leading 17-0.

The second-half saw Dundalk against emerge as the dominant force. But a failure to further their lead on the scoreboard allowed Wicklow an avenue back into the match. Two late tries – none of which were converted – brought them to within seven-points.

However, the clock pipped their comeback aspirations, as Dundalk claimed victory.

Dundalk RFC: Conor Williams, Seán McGrane, John White; Joe Marks, Robin McGee; Ewen Legac, John McGahon, Gregory Whatley; Simon Byrne, Ray McCabe; Andrew Williams, Chris McGeady; Ciarán Bellew, Ciarán Murray, Robert Shields

Replacements: John Kerr, Dylan Quigley, Mark Pepper, Donal Clare, Donatas Jonkus