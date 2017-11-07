Maguire set for Louth return in 2018?

New Louth manager Pete McGrath has been handed a major boost ahead of the upcoming campaign following news of Derek Maguire's return to the country.

LMFM's Colm Corrigan broke the news this morning.

Big boost for @louthgaa with the news that Derek Maguire is back in the Country, and will be available to Pete Mc Grath for 2018 campaign — Colm Corrigan (@CorriganColm) November 7, 2017

The Young Irelands man was key to Colin Kelly's success as manager having been successfully reverted from a forward to a defender, predominantly in a sweeping capacity.

He played a huge part in the county's back-to-back league promotions of 2016 and 2017. His last match for Louth was the league final with Tipperary in April, he subsequently spent the summer travelling.

In his absence, Louth exited the Leinster Championship at the quarter-final stage before bowing out of the All-Ireland series at the first hurdle for the second year in succession.

Maguire's club had a torrid year without their star-man, suffering league and championship relegation.