Louth's Mark McAuley and Miebello the new the Kings of Lyon

Louth’s Mark McAuley recorded one of the biggest wins of his career to-date, with victory in last night’s (Friday) five-star Longines Grand Prix at Lyon’s World Cup show in France.

McAuley, who was a vital member of the Irish team at several rounds of the FEI Nations Cup series during the 2017 season, guided the Eva Lundin-owned 13-year-old gelding Miebello to the fastest clear jump-off round in 34.38 seconds to take the winners prize of €25,000.

Thirteen combinations made it through to the second round with McAuley the sole Irish representative. He outpaced former World No.1, Switzerland’s Steve Guerdat, who had to settle for second place with Bianca (34.77), while the home crowd saw Penelope Leprevost take third spot on the podium for France riding Vagabond de la Pomme (34.97).

A hugely competitive second round saw 10 combinations jump double clear rounds, with Ireland’s McAuley leaving a string of the world’s top riders in his wake.

The result crowned an excellent day for the Irish in Lyon, where former World Champion Dermott Lennon recorded a runner-up finish with Fleur V in the speed class, while Cork’s Abbie Sweetnam won the Pony international competition with Dynamite Spartacus (ISH).

Lyon will host the fourth round of the Western European Longines FEI World Cup series on Sunday.