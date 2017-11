Louth defender Lyons wins Nicky Rackard All-Star

Louth hurler Mike Lyons has been named in the 2017 PwC GAA/GPA Nicky Rackard Champion 15.

The Pearse Óg clubman was Louth's full-back for the championship having picked up a Lory Meagher Cup medal at right-half back in 2016.

A native of Offaly, Lyons hurled with St. Rynagh's before joining Pearse Óg, whom he captained this year.

Well done Mike.

NICKY RACKARD CHAMPION 15: Mike Lyons (Louth), Seamus Hannon (Longford), Davin Flynn (Donegal), Brendan Begley (Tyrone), Stephen Donnelly (Tyrone), Mark Treanor (Monaghan), Donal Megan (Monaghan), Artie McGuinness (Armagh), Nathan Curry (Armagh), John Corvan (Armagh), Brendan Rogers (Derry), Darragh McCloskey (Derry), Paul Cleary (Derry), Sean Cassidy (Derry), Gerald Bradley (Derry)