Louth Hurlers to open league campaign in the West

Louth Hurlers will open their 2018 Allianz National Hurling League Division 3A campaign with a trip to Roscommon.

Philip O'Brien's men will travel to Dr. Hyde Park for a 12:30pm throw-in on Sunday, January 28, with their first home match against Tyrone the following week.

The Wee County endured a torrid league campaign in 2017, losing all six matches, and they will be hoping for improved fortunes this time around.

Nicky Rackard Cup group opponents Monaghan, Longford and Warwickshire are also in Division 3A and Louth will finish their league campaign with matches against the trio. Warwickshire will visit Darver, while the final two matches will go ahead in Longford and Castleblaney respectively.

Division 3A Fixtures

Round One (Sunday Jan 28th) v Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon at 12:30pm

Round Two (Sunday Feb 4th) v Tyrone in Darver at 2pm

Round Three (Sunday Feb 18th) v Warwickshire in Darver at 1pm

Round Four (Sunday Feb 25th) v Longford in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford at 12:30pm

Round Five (Sunday March 4th) v Monaghan in Castleblayney at 1pm