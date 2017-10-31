Louth GAA Inter-County fixture list confirmed

The weekend of May 12/13 has been set aside for Louth's 2018 Leinster Senior Football Championship opener with Carlow.

An exact date, time and venue will be confirmed closer to the time.

In other news, Louth's National Football League fixtures have been confirmed and they are as per the provisional fixture list released a couple of weeks back.

The Wee County have three home matches, starting with Down at home, while they will be on the road on the other four occasions.

Round One | Louth vs Down - Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda at 2pm (Sunday Jan 28)

Round Two | Cavan vs Louth - Kingspan Breffni, Cavan at 7pm (Saturday Feb 2)

Round Three | Cork vs Louth - Páirc Uí Rinn, Cork at 2pm (Sunday Feb 11)

Round Four | Louth vs Roscommon - Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda at 2pm (Sunday Feb 25)

Round Five | Tipperary vs Louth - Semple Stadium, Thurles at 12:30pm (Sunday March 4)

Round Six | Louth vs Meath - Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda at 2pm (Sunday March 18)

Round Seven | Clare vs Louth - Cusack Park, Ennis at 3pm (Sunday March 25)