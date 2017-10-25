Hurling
Louth Hurlers' championship opponents revealed
Louth's David Kettle in action against Derry in 2017. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Louth Hurlers have been drawn in Group One of next year's Nicky Rackard Cup.
The Wee County will face Lory Meagher Cup winners Warwickshire, Longford and Monaghan in the competition's group phase.
Philip O'Brien's men will be confident of prevailing from the preliminary stage considering only Monaghan ranked ahead of them in league and championship form in 2017.
The re-structuring of the championships mean only seven teams will compete for the Nicky Rackard honour next year.
Nicky Rackard Cup draw in full
Group One
An Lú, Warwickshire, Monaghan, An Longfort
Group Two
Tír Eoghain, Dún na nGall, Liatroim
Round One
An Lú v Warwickshire
Muineachán v An Longfort
Tír Eoghain v Dún nan Gall
Round Two
An Longfort v An Lú
Warwickshire v Muineachán
Dún na nGall v Liatroim
Round Three
An Lú v Muineachán
An Longfort v Warwickshire
Liatroim v Tír Eoghain
