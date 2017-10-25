Louth Hurlers' championship opponents revealed

Louth Hurlers have been drawn in Group One of next year's Nicky Rackard Cup.

The Wee County will face Lory Meagher Cup winners Warwickshire, Longford and Monaghan in the competition's group phase.

Philip O'Brien's men will be confident of prevailing from the preliminary stage considering only Monaghan ranked ahead of them in league and championship form in 2017.

The re-structuring of the championships mean only seven teams will compete for the Nicky Rackard honour next year.

Nicky Rackard Cup draw in full

Group One

An Lú, Warwickshire, Monaghan, An Longfort

Group Two

Tír Eoghain, Dún na nGall, Liatroim

Round One

An Lú v Warwickshire

Muineachán v An Longfort

Tír Eoghain v Dún nan Gall

Round Two

An Longfort v An Lú

Warwickshire v Muineachán

Dún na nGall v Liatroim

Round Three

An Lú v Muineachán

An Longfort v Warwickshire

Liatroim v Tír Eoghain