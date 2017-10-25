Special trains arranged for Dundalk supporters travelling to FAI Cup final

Dundalk FC and Irish Rail have announced the running of special trains to Sunday week's Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium - November 5th.

According to the club's official website, dundalkfc.com:

Tickets are €15 and will be available from Oriel Park at 10.00am on Thursday, 26th October.

The train will depart Clarke Station, Dundalk at 11.50.

The planned arrival time at Grand Canal Dock is 13.20.

The DART from Lansdowne Road to Connolly Station every 10 minutes.

The train is scheduled to return from Connolly Station at 18.30 or 19.00 if the match goes to extra-time. Train journey home from Connolly will arrive at Clarke Station, Dundalk at 20.00 or 20.30 if the game goes to extra-time.

For the return journey, supporters will need to use the DART to get to Connolly Station. The price for this is included in the cost of your return ticket.

There are a limited number of seats available. Seating will be on a first come first served basis. Unfortunately no reservations are possible.

The €15 price applies to everybody. There are no student, juvenile or OAP reductions.

Free Travel passes do not apply.

Tickets are on sale from Oriel Park during office hours. Please check www.dundalkfc.com for up to date information.