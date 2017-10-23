Pete McGrath's Louth management team finalised

Wayne Kierans and Aaron Hoey have been confirmed as the final members of Pete McGrath's Louth senior football team management.

The pair were confirmed by Louth County Board chairman Des Halpenny at tonight's monthly meeting at Darver Centre of Excellence.

Kierans has managed the county's minor team for the past two seasons, while Hoey served as a selector under Colin Kelly in 2017 and according to Halpenny, he will add some "continuity".

They join McGrath and selector Declan Mussen who were confirmed at the last meeting.