Dundalk's final game of the league season to be shown on RTE

Dundalk's final SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match of the season will be screened live on RTE on Friday night.

The Lilywhites will line-up against relegation battlers Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Galway require victory to sustain any chances they have of avoiding the drop to the First Division, while Stephen Kenny's charges will look to avenge their defeat in the West earlier in the campaign.

The match will kick-off at 7:45pm with coverage beginning 15 minutes earlier.