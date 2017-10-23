O'Connell's Leinster club result set to stand

O'Connells' Leinster Intermediate Club Championship win over Carlow's Kilbride is set to stand.

There had been doubt over the validity of the game following referee Noel McKenna's decision to send 10 players off, including the reduction of Kilbride to just nine players.

However, speaking to The Democrat on Monday morning, a source has said the result will stand as there is nothing in the rule book to state otherwise.

O'Connell's now progress to a quarter-final meeting with Meath champions Curraha on Saturday fortnight.