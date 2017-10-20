Vemmelund to reveal future plans 'over the next week'

Dundalk defender Niclas Vemmelund has said that an announcement over his future will be made next week.

The Dane has been ultra-consistent for Stephen Kenny's men this season, though recent reports have suggested that he is poised for a move away from both Dundalk and the League of Ireland.

Speaking after last night's defeat to Bohemians at Oriel Park, Vemmelund admitted that there was a contract offer on the table from Dundalk and admitted that it's still possible that he could extend his one season with the club.

"There will be an answer (on his situation) probably next week," Vemmelund said.

"There will (definitely be) an answer before the cup final. I've already got a contract here, I can sign it if I want," he added.

A firm favourite among the supporters, the 25-year-old has enjoyed his time with Dundalk to date.

"Of course I've enjoyed my year here. I played some good football and had some good laughs, so of course I've enjoyed it," said the former Derry City player.

"The second-half of the season, I think I've been playing well. I've been playing my kind of game, but when the team are playing good, it's easy for you to play good as well.

"In one season, we could get two trophies (ahead of next month's FAI Cup final). It's not a perfect season, but it's a good season and to come second in the league, it sets it up next year for the boys. It's not a bad season, but not perfect," said Vemmelund.