Europa League
WATCH | It's a year to the day since Robbie Benson did this against Zenit
UEFA Europa League
Dundalk's Robbie Benson. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
It's a year since Robbie Benson scored this cracker against Zenit St. Petersburg.
For a matter of minutes it had Dundalk on the cusp of another European triumph and smelling knockout stage football.
However, following Dane Massey's header against the post which almost put the Lilywhites 2-0 up, Zenit fought back to win 2-1.
Here's Benson's goal in all its glory.
WATCH!!— eirSport (@eirSport) October 20, 2016
Robbie Benson's long-range strike sends @DundalkFC 1-0 ahead vs Zenit! #LOIinEurope https://t.co/Z8cl7ERL5k
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on