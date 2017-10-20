WATCH | It's a year to the day since Robbie Benson did this against Zenit

It's a year since Robbie Benson scored this cracker against Zenit St. Petersburg.

For a matter of minutes it had Dundalk on the cusp of another European triumph and smelling knockout stage football.

However, following Dane Massey's header against the post which almost put the Lilywhites 2-0 up, Zenit fought back to win 2-1.

Here's Benson's goal in all its glory.