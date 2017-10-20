Dundalk duo linked with moves to Scotland

Dundalk stars David McMillan and Robbie Benson could be on their way out of Oriel Park, according to reports in this morning's Scottish Sun newspaper.

McMillan's career-best goal scoring form is said to have attracted the interest of Scottish outfits St. Johnstone and Dundee United, whilst the former are also believed to be considering a move for Benson.

Both players' Dundalk deals run out at the end of the season meaning they could move to the UK on free transfers.

Sunsport understand that St. Johnstone manager Tommy Wright is ready to launch a January move for McMillan, while Dundee United were said to have failed in an attempt to lure McMillan over the summer - Dundalk's asking price being the principal deterrent.

Wright - a former Northern Ireland international 'keeper - has also been keeping tabs on Benson with a move in January also likely.