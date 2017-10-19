Leinster Senior Football Championship
Louth draw Carlow in Leinster Championship
Leinster Senior Football Championship 2018
Jim McEneaney and Declan Byrne in action against Wicklow last year. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Pete McGrath's first championship match in charge of Louth will be against Carlow.
The Wee County were drawn against Turlough O'Brien's charges at tonight's Leinster Senior Football Championship draw.
Should Louth repeat their 2016 win over Carlow, they will face Kildare in the quarter-final with a potential semi-final pairing with Colin Kelly's Westmeath lying in wait should the first two hurdles be overcome.
For the second year in a row, Louth have been drawn on the opposite side to Dublin.
The full draw for the 2018 @gaaleinster Senior Football Championship pic.twitter.com/qxiszqHEyy— Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) October 19, 2017
