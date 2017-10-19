Louth draw Carlow in Leinster Championship

Pete McGrath's first championship match in charge of Louth will be against Carlow.

The Wee County were drawn against Turlough O'Brien's charges at tonight's Leinster Senior Football Championship draw.

Should Louth repeat their 2016 win over Carlow, they will face Kildare in the quarter-final with a potential semi-final pairing with Colin Kelly's Westmeath lying in wait should the first two hurdles be overcome.

For the second year in a row, Louth have been drawn on the opposite side to Dublin.