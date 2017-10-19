Liam, Lisa and Meadhbh win nine medals for Cobra Kan

Cobra Kan students Liam McCabe, Lisa McCabe and Meadhbh Duffy enjoyed whopping success at the recent Bristol Open, taking home nine medals between them.

Liam - the Irish Open champion - claimed three medals in the U9 boys category, claiming gold in the -28kg light contact and '32kg point fighting compeitions whilst claiming a bronze return from his efforts in the -28kg point fighting.

His elder sister, Lisa, fought in the U10-15 girls championships, claiming gold in the -45kg point fighting category.

While Meadhbh - another Irish Open champion - continued her whirlwind year by claming a gold (10-15 girls -30kg point fighting) and three bronzes (girls U9 -28kg light contact, girls U9 +28kg light contact and girls U9 + 28kg point fighting).

Many teams would have settled for eight medals, but not team Cobra Kan as Liam and Meadhbh joined forces to take gold in the U9 tag team competition.

The three fighters returned home on Tuesday night with their haul of silverware almost requiring a case of its own and were greeted with delight and applause by their coach and club founder Patricia McQuillan, along with the remainder of their fellow students.

The latest successes add to what has already been an extremely successful year for the club, who are very proud of these three young students that fought so well and represented their club and country.