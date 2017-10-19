FAI Cup final tickets go on sale at Oriel Park

Tickets for the FAI Cup final will go on sale to priority members at Oriel Park from 2pm this afternoon.

They will remain on sale at the Carrick Road venue tomorrow - 10am to 4:30pm.

'Your season ticket must be produced when purchasing your match ticket. One person may purchase multiple tickets if they can show the stand season tickets of the supporters who these tickets will be given to,' read a statement on dundalkfc.com.

Tickets will go on general sale for a short period following tomorrow night's SSE Aistricity League Premier Division match with Bohemians.

Premium Level tickets information to be released shortly.

Adult tickets are priced at €10 with juvenile entry costing €5.

Like the past two years, Dundalk supporters will be at the North Stand end of the ground.